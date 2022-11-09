Advertisement
Munster Post Primary Results

Nov 9, 2022 13:11 By brendan
Munster Post Primary Results
In Round 2 of the Corn Ui Mhuiri

Mercy Mounthawk Tralee beat Coláiste Choilm Ballincollig  3-18 v 0-12

2 point win for St Brendans Killarney over Colaiste Na Sceilge  4-11 v 2-14

Corn Sheain Ui Mhurchu (19 C F)

Tarbert Comp.  5-12 V Scoil Ruain Killenaule  2-9

Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí  4-6 V Iver Sceine Kenmare  2-8

 

Corn Sheain Ui Mhaolomhnaigh (19 D F)

Coláiste Mhuire Askeaton  3-9 V St Josephs Ballybunion  5-15

 

Corn an Darra Ui Dhonabhain (16.5 C H)

Semi-Final - 09-11-2022 (Wed)

Tralee CBS  1-16 V St. Caimins Community School Shannon  1-10

