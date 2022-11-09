Munster Post Primary Results

In Round 2 of the Corn Ui Mhuiri
Mercy Mounthawk Tralee beat Coláiste Choilm Ballincollig 3-18 v 0-12
2 point win for St Brendans Killarney over Colaiste Na Sceilge 4-11 v 2-14
Corn Sheain Ui Mhurchu (19 C F)
Tarbert Comp. 5-12 V Scoil Ruain Killenaule 2-9
Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí 4-6 V Iver Sceine Kenmare 2-8
Corn Sheain Ui Mhaolomhnaigh (19 D F)
Coláiste Mhuire Askeaton 3-9 V St Josephs Ballybunion 5-15
Corn an Darra Ui Dhonabhain (16.5 C H)
Semi-Final - 09-11-2022 (Wed)
Tralee CBS 1-16 V St. Caimins Community School Shannon 1-10