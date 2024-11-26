Advertisement
Munster post primary results

Nov 26, 2024 16:01 By radiokerrysport
Munster post primary results
TUS Corn an Artaigh Group 3
Round 3
Cashel C.S 0-19 V Blackwater Community School Lismore 1-8

TUS Corn Coilm O Ciardubhain 17 E F
Quarter Final
Davis College Mallow 3-4 V Coláiste An Chroí Naofa 5-12

