Leinster preserved their 100 per cent start to the new URC season last night.

They ran in six tries in a 34-points to 6 win over the Dragons at the Aviva.

Glasgow ran in six tries of their all in a 42-points to 10 win over Benetton.

Ulster are in Johannesburg to face the Emirates Lions from five-to-midday.

Munster have made the trip to Italy to play Zebre.

And Connacht welcome the Sharks to the Dexcom Stadium.