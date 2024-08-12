Advertisement
Sport

Munster pay tribute to the late Rory Burke

Aug 12, 2024 07:48 By radiokerrysport
Munster pay tribute to the late Rory Burke
Share this article

Munster have paid tribute to Rory Burke, who has passed away.

The 30-year-old played for the province as a loosehead prop and also had stints with Connacht and Nottingham.

Burke was also capped by Ireland at under-20 level.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

2nd for Kerry at National Senior Mens Strokeplay Championships
Advertisement
Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes
Fundraising weekend for Anthony O’Carroll
Advertisement

Recommended

2nd for Kerry at National Senior Mens Strokeplay Championships
Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes
Fundraising weekend for Anthony O’Carroll
Monday local GAA fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus