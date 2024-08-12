Munster pay tribute to the late Rory Burke

Munster have paid tribute to Rory Burke, who has passed away.
The 30-year-old played for the province as a loosehead prop and also had stints with Connacht and Nottingham.
Burke was also capped by Ireland at under-20 level.
