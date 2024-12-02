Munster pair sign new contracts

Munster centre Alex Nankivell and prop Stephen Archer have both signed contract extensions.

Nankivell has signed a two-year contract extension to keep him at the province until at least 2027.

Archer, who is the province’s record appearance-holder, has signed a contract extension to keep him at Munster until the end of the season.

Full Munster statement:

Munster Rugby and the IRFU are pleased to confirm that centre Alex Nankivell and prop Stephen Archer have both signed contract extensions.

The 28-year-old joined Munster from the Chiefs in the summer of 2023 and immediately established himself as a key member of the squad.

His debut season saw the Māori All Black become a fans’ favourite with his all-action displays.

Equally effective in attack and defence, Nankivell scored three tries in 19 appearances in his debut season.

He has scored one try in three appearances so far this campaign and returned from a hip injury at the weekend to help Munster to an important URC win over Emirates Lions.

Archer made his 290th appearance for Munster against the Emirates Lions on Saturday, helping the team to a vital URC win.

This is Archer’s 16th campaign at Munster having made his debut in 2009 and he continues to make a valuable contribution on and off the field.

The 36-year-old made 21 appearances last season and has featured in six games so far this year.

One of his many highlights in red was helping Munster to the URC trophy in 2022/23 with a string of outstanding performances.

Archer started that year’s URC quarter-final, semi-final and final as Munster clinched the title, also playing back-to-back 80 minutes away to Stormers and Sharks in the final rounds of the regular season.

Capped twice by Ireland, the Cork Constitution and CBC man is the second-most capped provincial player of all time.