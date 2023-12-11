Munster open investigation after Bayonne incident

Munster say they have opened an investigation after one of their fans was seen interacting with a Bayonne player during their Champions Cup game on Saturday.

A scuffle broke out between the sides in the 45th minute of the 17 all draw at Thomand Park.

Footage captured by TV cameras showed a fan reaching out to grab the jersey of lock Konstantin Mikautadze.

In a statement to the Irish Times, Munster say they are aware of the incident and they will be taking "appropriate action once the investigation is complete.ï¿½

Tributes have been paid to former Ireland international Syd Millar who has died aged 89.

He featured in nine Lions Tests across three tours, and coached the team to a series victory over South Africa in 1974.

The IRFU called the former Ulster prop a "titan of rugby union".