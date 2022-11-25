Munster name team to take on Connacht

The Munster team has been named for Saturday night’s United Rugby Championship Interpro derby against Connacht at Thomond Park (7.35pm).

Tadhg Beirne, who was named in World Rugby Men’s 15s Team of the Year earlier this week, starts on his 50th Munster appearance with Peter O’Mahony captaining the side as Joey Carbery, Craig Casey and Calvin Nash also come back into the team after returning from Ireland camp.

Jean Kleyn returns from injury and Alex Kendellen starts at no.8 as Head Coach Graham Rowntree makes seven changes to the side that beat the South Africa Select XV at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Mike Haley starts at full-back with Nash and Shane Daly on either flank.

Rory Scannell and Antoine Frisch, who makes his first BKT URC start, continue their centre partnership with Casey and Carbery in the half-backs.

Josh Wycherley, Diarmuid Barron and Roman Salanoa keep their places in the front row with Kleyn and Beirne in the engine room.

O’Mahony, John Hodnett and Kendellen start in the back row.

Jeremy Loughman and Jack Crowley return from international camp and are included among the replacements with John Ryan back from representing the Barbarians.

Greencore Munster Rugby Academy lock Edwin Edogbo is also included among the replacements and is set for his seventh appearance of the season.

Munster: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Antoine Frisch, Rory Scannell, Shane Daly; Joey Carbery, Craig Casey; Josh Wycherley, Diarmuid Barron, Roman Salanoa; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (C), John Hodnett, Alex Kendellen.

Replacements: Niall Scannell, Jeremy Loughman, John Ryan, Edwin Edogbo, Jack O’Donoghue, Paddy Patterson, Jack Crowley, Gavin Coombes.

Match tickets are available to buy online via Ticketmaster.ie or from the stadium on match day. A family pack of four tickets costs just €40 with Stand tickets from €15 for juniors and €30 for adults.

