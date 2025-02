Munster have named 8 changes for tomorrow nights URC clash with Edinburgh

John Hodnett and Calvin Nash return to the squad after being released from Ireland camp, while Alex Nankivell also makes his comeback from injury.

The team includes several fresh faces, including Academy players Ben O’Connor at full-back and Ruadhán Quinn on the bench.

Niall Scannell is named as captain and will lead Munster out at Virgin Media Park in Cork. Kick-off is at 7:35pm.