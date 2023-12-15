Munster name team for Round 2 of Champions Cup

The Munster team has been named for Sunday’s Investec Champions Cup clash against Exeter Chiefs at Sandy Park (1pm, live on TNT Sports & ITV).

There are six personnel changes and three positional switches to the side that faced Bayonne last week.

Shane Daly, Antoine Frisch and Craig Casey come into the backline with Diarmuid Barron, Stephen Archer and Jack O’Donoghue starting in the pack.

Calvin Nash moves from full-back to wing, Gavin Coombes goes into the second row and Alex Nankivell moves to inside centre.

Daly starts at full-back with Nash and Seán O’Brien on either wing.

Nankivell and Frisch start together in midfield as Casey comes into the side at scrum-half to partner Jack Crowley.

Jeremy Loughman, Barron and Archer pack down in the front row with Coombes and captain Tadhg Beirne in the engine room.

Tom Ahern, John Hodnett and O’Donoghue complete the side.

Eoghan Clarke, Josh Wycherley and Oli Jager are the front row replacements with Jager in line for his Champions Cup debut.

19-year-old Academy back-row forward Brian Gleeson is also set for his first Champions Cup appearance with Alex Kendellen completing the forward cover.

Conor Murray, Rory Scannell and Ben O’Connor, another 19-year-old Academy man, are the backline replacements.

On the injury front, Fineen Wycherley was unavailable after picking up a knock in training. Peter O’Mahony (shoulder) and Academy lock Edwin Edogbo (neck) also miss out.

Munster: Shane Daly; Calvin Nash, Antoine Frisch, Alex Nankivell, Seán O’Brien; Jack Crowley, Craig Casey; Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron, Stephen Archer; Gavin Coombes, Tadhg Beirne (C); Tom Ahern, John Hodnett, Jack O’Donoghue.

Replacements: Eoghan Clarke, Josh Wycherley, Oli Jager, Brian Gleeson, Alex Kendellen, Conor Murray, Rory Scannell, Ben O’Connor.

Ciaran Frawley will start at 10 for Leinster's Investec Champions Cup clash with Sale Sharks at the RDS tomorrow night.

Jason Jenkins joins James Ryan in the engine room, with Joe McCarthy among the replacements.

Connacht have made a host of changes for their trip to Saracens.

Jack Carty earns his 200th appearance for the province, while Gavin Thornbury returns from injury.

John Porch replaces the injured Mack Hansen at full-back.

Michael Lowry returns for Ulster as they welcome Stuart Lancaster's Racing 92 to the Kingspan.

Newly arrived prop Steven Kitshoff faces fellow Springbok Siya Kolisi (pr: Koh-lee-see) in tomorrow's night game in Belfast.