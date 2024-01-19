Munster name team for Northampton showdown

The Munster side has been named for Saturday’s final Investec Champions Cup Pool clash against Northampton Saints at Thomond Park (5.30pm).

There is one change to the side that beat Toulon in France last week as Oli Jager starts at tighthead prop after completing the return to play protocols. It will be Jager's first Champions Cup start and his fifth appearance for Munster.

Tadhg Beirne captains the team as all nine Munster players who were named in the Ireland squad and training panel for the 6 Nations are named in the squad.

The unchanged backline includes three of last week's try-scorers in Alex Nankivell, Calvin Nash and Simon Zebo.

Zebo, Nash and Shane Daly start together in the back three with Nankivell and Antoine Frisch continuing their centre partnership.

Ireland internationals Craig Casey and Jack Crowley are named in the half-backs.

Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell and Jager pack down in the front row with Tom Ahern, a try-scorer last week, and Beirne in the engine room.

New Ireland captain Peter O'Mahony, John Hodnett and Gavin Coombes complete the side.

Eoghan Clarke, Josh Wycherley and John Ryan provide the front row back-up.

First year Academy back-row forward Brian Gleeson is in line for his ninth appearance of the season off the bench and was named in the Ireland U20s squad for the 6 Nations this week. Alex Kendellen completes the forward cover.

Conor Murray, Joey Carbery and Seán O'Brien are the backline replacements.

In player news, replacement hooker Eoghan Clarke, who joined Munster on a short-term deal in November, has signed a contract extension that will keep him at the province until the end of the season.

Munster: Simon Zebo; Calvin Nash, Antoine Frisch, Alex Nankivell, Shane Daly; Jack Crowley, Craig Casey; Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell, Oli Jager; Tom Ahern, Tadhg Beirne (C); Peter O’Mahony, John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Eoghan Clarke, Josh Wycherley, John Ryan, Brian Gleeson, Alex Kendellen, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery, Seán O’Brien.

Harry Byrne replaces Ciarán Frawley at out-half for Leinster's clash with Leicester Tigers at Welford Road, while co-captain James Ryan starts in place of Jason Jenkins in the only changes from their win over Stade Francais.

Ulster have made two changes in the back row for their clash with Harlequins at the Twickenham Stoop - Matty Rea starts at blindside, with David McCann coming in at openside.