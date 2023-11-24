Munster name side for Leinster clash

The Munster team has been named for Saturday's URC round six clash against Leinster at the Aviva Stadium (6.30pm, live on TG4).

There are six changes to the side that beat Stormers last weekend.

Stephen Archer starts at tighthead prop to become Munster’s most-capped player of all-time with 269 Munster appearances.

Advertisement

Diarmuid Barron returns to captain the side at hooker with Jean Kleyn making his first appearance of the URC season since winning the World Cup with the Springboks.

Tom Ahern makes his first ever start in the back row for Munster and two changes to the backline see Simon Zebo and Rory Scannell come into the side.

Zebo makes his first appearance of the season and his first start at full-back for Munster since 2018. He is joined by Calvin Nash and Shane Daly in the back three with Daly making a positional switch to the wing.

Advertisement

Scannell and Antoine Frisch start together in midfield with Craig Casey and Jack Crowley in the half-backs.

Jeremy Loughman, Barron and Archer pack down in the front row with Kleyn and Tadhg Beirne in the engine room.

Ahern, John Hodnett and Gavin Coombes complete the starting XV.

Advertisement

There are three Academy players among the replacements – Brian Gleeson, Tony Butler and Shay McCarthy.

Scott Buckley, Dave Kilcoyne and John Ryan provide the front row back-up with Kilcoyne set for his first appearance since returning from the World Cup.

Gleeson and Alex Kendellen complete the forward cover.

Advertisement

Conor Murray, Butler and McCarthy are the backline replacements.

Peter O'Mahony (shoulder) and Jack O'Donoghue (ankle) were unavailable for selection.

Munster: Simon Zebo; Calvin Nash, Antoine Frisch, Rory Scannell, Shane Daly; Jack Crowley, Craig Casey; Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron (C), Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Tom Ahern, John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.

Advertisement

Replacements: Scott Buckley, Dave Kilcoyne, John Ryan, Brian Gleeson, Alex Kendellen, Conor Murray, Tony Butler, Shay McCarthy.

For Leinster Robbie Henshaw and Jack Conan make their first appearances of the campaign.

Henshaw is joined in the centre by Garry Ringrose, while his co-captain James Ryan links up with Joe McCarthy in the engine room.

Jamison Gibson-Park and Ross Byrne start at 9 and 10 respectively.

It's a back-three of Jimmy O'Brien, Jordan Larmour and Hugo Keenan.

The back row consists of Conan, Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris.

Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong will pack down in the front row.

Connacht have made six changes for their URC clash with the Vodacom Bulls in Pretoria.

Captain Jack Carty starts at fly-half, while Finlay Bealham has been passed fit and retains his place at tighthead.