Munster Make 6 Changes For Clash With Castres Olympique

Munster have named their team for tomorrow nights Investec Champions Cup Round 2 clash against Castres Olympique.

There are six changes to the starting fifteen which lined out against Stade Francais last weekend.

Scannell and Archer both come into the front-row where they will be joined by Dian Bleuler. Fineen Wycherley starts again in the second-row with Beirne coming in to start after his appearance from the bench last weekend.

Peter O’Mahony retains his place at blindside flanker with both Hodnett and Gleeson coming into the side to complete the back-row.

There is just one change to the backline with Mike Haley coming in to start at full-back with Calvin Nash and Thaakir Abrahams on the wings.

Alex Nankivell and Tom Farrell continue in the centre while Craig Casey and Jack Crowley are the half-backs once again.

Among the replacements, Dave Kilcoyne returns from a long-term injury to take his place on the bench alongside Oli Jager whose last match was against the Ospreys at the beginning of October. The duo are joined by Diarmuid Barron to form the front-row replacements.

Tom Ahern, Alex Kendellen and Jack O’Donoghue complete the forward cover with Paddy Patterson and Rory Scannell providing the backs cover.

Munster: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Tom Farrell, Alex Nankivell, Thaakir Abrahams; Jack Crowley, Craig Casey; Dian Bleuler, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; Fineen Wycherley, Tadhg Beirne (C); Peter O’Mahony, John Hodnett, Brian Gleeson.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Dave Kilcoyne, Oli Jager, Tom Ahern, Alex Kendellen, Paddy Patterson, Rory Scannell, Jack O’Donoghue.