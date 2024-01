Munster have been beaten by Connacht in the United Rugby Championship.

Munster, ahead 6-3 at half-time, went down by 22 points to 9.

Former Munster player, Kerry's JJ Hanrahan kicked 17 points for Connacht, who sealed the win with a 77th minute try.

Munster lost Oli Jager and Jack O'Donoghue to injury in the first half.