Connacht beat the Ospreys 22-points-to-19 away from home in the United Rugby Championship last night.

Caolin Blade, Alex Wootton and John Porch scored the tries for Andy Friend's side in Wales.

The result marked a third win in four games for them.

Advertisement

Elsewhere Ulster are keeping the pressure on Leinster.

They beat Munster by a single point at Thomond Park yesterday evening.

They're second in the table and eight points behind Leo Cullen's side but do have a game in hand.