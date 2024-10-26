Advertisement
Sport

Munster lose at Sharks in URC

Oct 26, 2024 17:35 By radiokerrysport
Munster lose at Sharks in URC
Munster have suffered a heavy defeat in the URC this evening.

They came away from Durban with a 41-17 loss away at the Sharks despite playing against 14 men for a portion of the game.

