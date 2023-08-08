Munster locks in South Africa World Cup squad

Munster locks Jean Kleyn and RG Snyman have both been included in South Africa’s squad for the World Cup.

Kleyn has only played twice for his native country, having switched allegiance back from Ireland earlier this year.

Four members of the 2019 World Cup-winning squad, Handre Pollard, Lukhanyo Am, Lood de Jager and Herschel Jantjies miss out.

Advertisement

Pollard hasn’t played since suffering a calf injury in May, while Am picked up an arm injury in Saturday’s win over Argentina.

Ireland’s third pool match at the World Cup comes against the Springboks on September 23rd.

=====

Advertisement

Italy will travel to France without Tomasso Menoncello.

The centre suffered a bicep injury in Saturday’s loss to Ireland at the Aviva.