Munster lock Tadhg Beirne a doubt for clash with Leinster

Ireland and Munster lock Tadhg Beirne is a doubt for the URC clash with Leinster this weekend.

Beirne has been sent for a scan on a groin injury which will concern national head coach Andy Farrell ahead of the November internationals.

Fellow internationals Iain Henderson, James Ryan, Kieran Treadwell and Ryan Baird are all out injured.

Munster are also sweating over the fitness of Craig Casey, Edwin Edogbo and Stephen Archer while Roman Salanoa is following the concussion return to play protocols.