Advertisement
Sport

Munster & Leinster Bid For Places In URC Final

Jun 15, 2024 12:25 By radiokerrysport
Munster & Leinster Bid For Places In URC Final
Share this article

It’s semi-finals day in the URC.

Munster have home advantage for their meeting with Glasgow Warriors at 6 o'clock.

First up at 3, Leinster face a tough task - they’re at altitude in Pretoria to play the Vodacom Bulls.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Former Arsenal striker Campbell dies aged 54
Advertisement
McIlroy Remains In Contention At US Open
Germany Thump Scotland In Euro 2024 Opener
Advertisement

Recommended

Former Arsenal striker Campbell dies aged 54
Tourism Ireland promotes Kerry to the diaspora in Manchester
Plaque to be unveiled honouring Kerry prisoners at Frongoch
McIlroy Remains In Contention At US Open
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus