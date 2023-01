Munster will be away to South African side Cell C Sharks in the last 16 of the Champions Cup.

The draw for the knockout stage was confirmed last night, following Munster's 20-16 loss to Toulouse in France.

Leinster will play Ulster in an all-Irish affair in the last 16, with all ties scheduled to take place between March 31st and April 2nd.

Connacht are set for a trip to Benetton in the knockout stage of the Challenge Cup.