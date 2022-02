Simon Zebo scored a hat-trick of tries as Munster moved to within a point of United Rugby Championship leaders Ulster.

They were 34-points to 20 bonus point winners over Edinburgh at Thomond Park.

Leinster can go top of the table this evening, with a win over Ospreys.

And Kieran Marmion wins a 200th cap for Connacht in this evening’s game away to Scarlets.