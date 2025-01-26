Advertisement
Sport

Munster Into Top 8 In URC Table

Jan 26, 2025 12:59 By radiokerrysport
Munster Into Top 8 In URC Table
Munster are into the top 8 in the table thanks to a big win over Dragons.

Ian Costello's side came away from Rodney Parade with a bonus point and a 38 point to 19 victory this evening.

Ben O'Connor scored a try on his first start for the province.

Leinster kept up their unbeaten run in the URC this evening.

They dominated the Stormers at the Aviva Stadium and came away with a 36-12 victory.

Dan Sheehan scored 2 tries for the Blues on his return from injury.

A struggling Connacht side have made the trip to Glasgow where they take second-placed Glasgow Warriors in the URC this afternoon at 3:30.

While at half-five Ulster will be looking to climb the table as they host second-from-the-bottom Zebre.

