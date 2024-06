Munster beat the Ospreys 23-points-to-7 in their United Rugby Championship quarter-final last night.

Simon Zebo and Niall Scannell both went over the line for the home side at Thomond Park.

Jack Crowley kicked 13 points meanwhile in a man of the match performance.

This evening Leinster and Ulster meet in the last eight at the Aviva Stadium.

Action there gets underway at 5-o'clock.