Munster in Champions Cup action this afternoon; defeat for Ulster

Munster are in Heineken Champions Cup action this afternoon, away to Northampton.

Jack Crowley, Keith Earls, Conor Murray and Jack O'Donoghue come into the side after defeat by Toulouse.

The game at Franklin's Gardens kicks off at 1.

Ulster have been beaten by La Rochelle in their crunch Heineken Cup clash at the Aviva Stadium.

Ulster failed to turn up in the first half and trailed the French side by 29 points to nil at the break.

But a second half fightback saw Dan Mc Farland's charges score four tries and secure a losing bonus point.

The final score was Ulster 29, La Rochelle 36.