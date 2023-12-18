Munster Hurling League launched

Co-Op Superstores will once again sponsor the 2024 Munster Hurling League. The opening game will take place on Tuesday January 2nd with Waterford travelling to play Kerry in Group B at Austin Stack Park Tralee. Tipperary are the other team in that group, and they will take on Waterford in Fraher Field Dungarvan on Sunday January 7th.

The defending All-Ireland Champions Limerick will play their opening game of the 2024 season on Sunday January 7th when they host Cork before travelling to play Clare in Sixmilebridge 3 days later in a repeat of last year’s Munster Final.

The 2024 Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League Final is scheduled for Sunday January 21st and all games will be shown live, either via Munster GAA TV or TG4.

The launch of the competition took place today at Co-Op Superstores in Raheen, Limerick, the flagship store in Dairygold’s retail network, with players from the participating counties including Shane Meehan (Clare), Conor O’Callaghan (Cork), Fionnan MacKessy (Kerry), Cathal O’Neill (Limerick), Jason Forde (Tipperary) and Mark Fitzgerald (Waterford) and team management in attendance.

Dairygold Co-Op Superstores is the retail division of Dairygold Co-Operative Society Ltd., and currently operates 26 retail stores across Munster along with their new and improved online store at www.coopsuperstores.ie. In 2023, Co-Op Superstores launched a click and collect service, making it even easier for customers across its 26 stores to shop.

Commenting on the sponsorship, Munster GAA Chairman Ger Ryan said: “The Munster Council is pleased to facilitate this pre-season competition for our counties as it provides participating teams with a great opportunity to prepare for the very competitive Allianz League starting in early February. Great work is being done by Coaching and Games Development in all Munster counties and this competition gives counties the opportunity to introduce exciting young talent in to their team set-up and give them a flavour of the standards required at the top level. I am delighted that all six Munster counties are taking part in 2024 as the inter-county season returns in earnest in early January. Thanks to Co-Op Superstores for their continued support as competition sponsor and we look forward to working with them in the weeks ahead.”

Speaking at the launch, Liam O’Flaherty, General Manager at Dairygold Agri Business said: “We are extremely proud of our partnership with Munster GAA in what is a most exciting and competitive era for hurling in Munster. Like the GAA, Co-Op Superstores is committed to the communities that it serves. Supporting local initiatives and supporting talent development across the local club and the county is immensely important to Dairygold. We understand the pride and passion from local families, players and county supporters alike, which is why we are very pleased to have partnered with Munster GAA as proud sponsors of this preseason inter county competition again in 2024 and I know that many of our members, employees and customers look forward to another great competition in the new year.”



Groups

Group A: Clare, Cork, Limerick

Group B: Kerry, Tipperary, Waterford

Fixture Schedule

Group A: Limerick v Cork, Sunday January 7th at 2pm in a Limerick venue TBC

Group A: Clare v Limerick, Wednesday January 10th at 7pm in Sixmilebridge

Group A: Cork v Clare, Sunday January 14th at 2pm in Páirc Uí Rinn

Group B: Kerry v Waterford, Tuesday January 2nd at 7:30pm in Austin Stack Park Tralee

Group B: Waterford v Tipperary, Sunday January 7th at 2pm in Fraher Field Dungarvan

Group B: Tipperary v Kerry, Sunday January 14th at 2pm in MacDonagh Park Nenagh

Final: Sunday January 21st