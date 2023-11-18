Advertisement
Munster host Stormers this evening/Ulster go top

Nov 18, 2023 09:52 By radiokerrysport
Munster host Stormers this evening/Ulster go top
Ulster moved to the top of the URC table last night with a 24-points to 17 win at home to the Lions.

Previous leaders the Bulls were beaten 31-23 away to Edinburgh.

While a late converted try from Leonardo Krumov saw Zebre snatch a 22-22 draw from their game with Cardiff.

A host of Ireland World Cup players return to the Leinster side for this evening’s game against the Scarlets at the RDS.

There’s also a third provincial start for promising out-half Sam Prendergast.

Peter O’Mahony and Tadhg Beirne are restored to the Munster pack for their meeting with the Stormers at Thomond Park.

While Connacht will come up against World Cup-winner Lukhanyo Am when they play the Sharks in Durban from 3.

