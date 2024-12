Leinster and Munster renew rivalries in the U-R-C at a sold-out Thomond Park this evening.

Leo Cullen has included captain Caelan Doris alongside Ryan Baird and Josh van der Flier in the back row.

Meanwhile Tadhg Beirne will captain the Men in Red from lock as Tom Ahern moves to 6, alongside Alex Kendellen and Gavin Coombes.

Kick-off in Limerick is at 7-35.