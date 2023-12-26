Munster host Leinster later in URC

Munster head coach Graham Rowntree says he would be happy to trust his younger players in this evening's game against Leinster.

The old rivals do battle in the traditional festive interpro derby in the United Rugby Championship.

Injuries to senior personnel means the likes of Edwin Edogbo, Brian Gleeson and Tony Butler have all seen game time this season.

Advertisement

The Leinster game is usually seen as the biggest test for Munster every season and Rowntree says he's confident even the most inexperienced players are ready to make the step up

John Holstead of Rugbaí Chorca Dhuibhne previews

Kick off at Thomand Park is at 7:35pm.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, the derby action continues in the URC with 2 rivalries to be settled in Wales today.

First up, Cardiff and the Dragons battle it out for bragging rights at 3pm.

After that, it's the meeting of Scarlets and Ospreys at 5:15pm.