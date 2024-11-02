Advertisement
Sport

Munster host All Blacks tonight

Nov 2, 2024 09:22 By radiokerrysport
Four days after Graham Rowntree departed as their head-coach, Munster put their focus on matters on the pitch this evening.

Thomond Park is sold out for the visit of an All-Blacks selection, with Ian Costello taking interim charge of the hosts.

Peter O'Mahony continues his recovery from a hamstring injury by starting in Munster's back-row - while Diarmuid Kilgallen makes his debut on the wing in the half-five kick-off.

Incoming Leinster signing Jordie Barrett starts in the New Zealand midfield for their Autumn International against England at Twickenham.

While Scotland host Fiji.

