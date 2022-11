Munster are hopeful that Joey Carbery can play some part in Saturday's URC derby with Connacht.

The out-half is observing the return-to-play protocols after suffering a head injury against Fiji, but Munster hope he’ll be training fully by the week's end.

Antoine Frisch will also return to full training this week, with a scan revealing his thigh problem is not as bad as first feared.

Advertisement

Keynan Knox will miss the game at Thomond Park with a knee injury.