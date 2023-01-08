Munster gear up for Champions Cup with URC victory

Munster made it back to back wins in the URC with a 33-points to 3 bonus point win over the Emirates Lions.
Next up for the province is a return to the Champions Cup, next weekend.
Colm Conway of Killorglin Rugby Club
