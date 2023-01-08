Advertisement
Sport

Munster gear up for Champions Cup with URC victory

Jan 8, 2023 16:01 By radiokerrynews
Munster gear up for Champions Cup with URC victory Munster gear up for Champions Cup with URC victory
Share this article

Munster made it back to back wins in the URC with a 33-points to 3 bonus point win over the Emirates Lions.

Next up for the province is a return to the Champions Cup, next weekend.

Colm Conway of Killorglin Rugby Club

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus