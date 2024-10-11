Munster GAA PPS Results

TUS Corn Thomais Mhic Choilm Group 3
Round 1
CBS Mitchelstown 2-14 V Scoil Pól Kilfinane 4-12
TUS Corn Roibeard Ui Bhuachalla 17 C F
Round 2
Kinsale Community School 3-18 V Pobail Scoil Na Trionide, Youghal 0-3
TUS Corn Gearoid O Beineid (17 E H)
Round 1
St Pauls Community College Waterford 3-12 V Waterpark College Waterford 1-8
Gaelcholaiste Chiarrai 1-12 V Colaiste Ide agus Iosef, Abbeyfeale 3-14
Iver Sceine Kenmare 3-10 V Mercy Mounthawk 3-5
TUS Corn Coilm O Ciardubhain 17 E F
Round 3
Gaelcholaiste Luimnigh 4-11 V Scoil Na mBraithre` Rathluirc 4-10