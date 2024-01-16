Munster flanker facing three-to-four months out of action

Munster flanker Jack O’Donoghue is facing three-to-four months out of action.

The province say he doesn’t require surgery on a knee injury, but will have the issue managed by their medical department.

Oli Jager continues to observe the return-to-play protocols, and his involvement in Saturday’s Investec Champions Cup clash with Northampton will be assessed closer to the game.

====

Rob Herring’s Six Nations involvement is in jeopardy.

Ulster say the hooker will see a specialist this week having sustained a ‘significant’ elbow injury in training last week.

Meanwhile, Sean Reffell and Dave Ewers are both ruled out of Ulster’s Investec Champions Cup game away to Harlequins.

=====

Munster lock Evan O’Connell has been named captain of the Ireland under-20s ahead of their Six Nations campaign.

Head coach Richie Murphy has been able to retain five members of last year’s Grand Slam-winning squad.