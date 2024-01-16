Advertisement
Sport

Munster flanker facing three-to-four months out of action

Jan 16, 2024 17:30 By radiokerrysport
Munster flanker facing three-to-four months out of action
Share this article

Munster flanker Jack O’Donoghue is facing three-to-four months out of action.

The province say he doesn’t require surgery on a knee injury, but will have the issue managed by their medical department.

Oli Jager continues to observe the return-to-play protocols, and his involvement in Saturday’s Investec Champions Cup clash with Northampton will be assessed closer to the game.

Advertisement

====

Rob Herring’s Six Nations involvement is in jeopardy.

Ulster say the hooker will see a specialist this week having sustained a ‘significant’ elbow injury in training last week.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Sean Reffell and Dave Ewers are both ruled out of Ulster’s Investec Champions Cup game away to Harlequins.

=====

Munster lock Evan O’Connell has been named captain of the Ireland under-20s ahead of their Six Nations campaign.

Advertisement

Head coach Richie Murphy has been able to retain five members of last year’s Grand Slam-winning squad.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Date set for Man City to face their 115 charges
Advertisement
Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League weekend review
Galway International Rally launched
Advertisement

Recommended

Man accused of throwing rocks at people in Killarney appears again in court
Sinn Féin selects new candidate to run in Listowel Electoral Area
Date set for Man City to face their 115 charges
Galway International Rally launched
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus