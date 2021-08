Kerry have won the Ladies Munster Minor B Football Championship Final.

They've overcome Waterford 2-12 to 1-5.

It was all square at half time; Kerry 0-7 Waterford 1-4.

Kerry got the perfect start to the second period courtesy of a goal from Sarah Lynch.



A Rachel Dwyer goal 5 minutes later had the Kingdom 5 ahead and the result was never in doubt as Waterford managed a single point in the second period.