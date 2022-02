Kevin Cronin will return to the ring to try retain his undefeated record in April.

The bout on the second of that month is to take place at The Big Top, Glen GAA grounds, County Cork.

This will be Cronin's first fight in Ireland in over 3 years, and his first bout at Super Middleweight, 168 pounds.

It will be an 8 round contest.

Victory there could see The Kingdom Warrior take on the winner of Jamie Morrisey versus Robert Burke for the Irish title over 10 rounds in the summer.