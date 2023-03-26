Advertisement
Sport

Munster fan reflects on URC loss to Glasgow

Mar 26, 2023 16:03 By radiokerrynews
Munster fan reflects on URC loss to Glasgow Munster fan reflects on URC loss to Glasgow
Share this article

Munster suffered a 26-38 defeat at home to Glasgow Warriors.

But Graham Rowntree's side did pick up a 4-try bonus point in the game at Thomand Park.

Mike Keane of Tralee rugby club

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus