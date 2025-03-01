Advertisement
Sport

Munster fall to Edinburgh

Mar 1, 2025 09:39 By radiokerrysport
Munster fall to Edinburgh
Share this article

Munster missed the chance to move up to 4th in the URC standings last night.

A converted try at the death did secure two bonus points for Ian Costello's side in a 34-28 defeat to Edinburgh at Virgin Media Park.

This evening, Leinster will bid for a 12th win in a row in this year's competition - Leo Cullen's side welcome Cardiff to the Aviva Stadium from 3.

Advertisement

Ulster are seeking a first win of 2025 when Scarlets make the trip to Belfast at quarter past 5.

Connacht continue their top 8 push, with Benetton the visitors to Dexcom Stadium for a 25 to 8 start.

===

Advertisement

Clontarf can stretch their lead at the top of Division 1A in the Energia All-Ireland League this afternoon.

They travel to Lakelands Park to face Terenure College.

Second-placed Cork Con are at home to Lansdowne,

Advertisement

St Mary's can close in on the summit with a win over bottom side Garryowen.

UCD welcome City of Armagh to Belfield,

And Young Munster make the long trip to Ballynahinch - all of those games kick off at 2:30.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry at Mayo this afternoon
Advertisement
Kerry home to Meath today
Mounthawk Hogan Cup semi-final goes ahead this evening
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry home to Meath today
Kerry at Mayo this afternoon
Mounthawk Hogan Cup semi-final goes ahead this evening
Kerry host Meath this afternoon
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus