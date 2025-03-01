Munster fall to Edinburgh

Munster missed the chance to move up to 4th in the URC standings last night.

A converted try at the death did secure two bonus points for Ian Costello's side in a 34-28 defeat to Edinburgh at Virgin Media Park.

This evening, Leinster will bid for a 12th win in a row in this year's competition - Leo Cullen's side welcome Cardiff to the Aviva Stadium from 3.

Advertisement

Ulster are seeking a first win of 2025 when Scarlets make the trip to Belfast at quarter past 5.

Connacht continue their top 8 push, with Benetton the visitors to Dexcom Stadium for a 25 to 8 start.

===

Advertisement

Clontarf can stretch their lead at the top of Division 1A in the Energia All-Ireland League this afternoon.

They travel to Lakelands Park to face Terenure College.

Second-placed Cork Con are at home to Lansdowne,

Advertisement

St Mary's can close in on the summit with a win over bottom side Garryowen.

UCD welcome City of Armagh to Belfield,

And Young Munster make the long trip to Ballynahinch - all of those games kick off at 2:30.