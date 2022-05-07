Advertisement
Sport

Munster exit Champions Cup

May 7, 2022 17:05 By radiokerrynews
Munster exit Champions Cup Munster exit Champions Cup
Share this article

Munster have suffered a defeat to Toulouse in a place kicking compeition in the quarter-finals of the Heineken Champions Cup.

Munster's Ben Healy and Conor Murray missed kicks as the holders advanced 4-2 after it finished 24-points all after extra-time at the Aviva Stadium.

Munster had led 24-14 in the second-half but a late Thomas Ramos penalty forced the game to extra-time.

Advertisement

Robbie Henshaw and Josh van der Flier tries and seven-points from Johnny Sexton have Leinster 17-nil up in the first-half of their quarter-final away to Leicester.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus