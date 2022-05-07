Munster exit Champions Cup

Munster have suffered a defeat to Toulouse in a place kicking compeition in the quarter-finals of the Heineken Champions Cup.

Munster's Ben Healy and Conor Murray missed kicks as the holders advanced 4-2 after it finished 24-points all after extra-time at the Aviva Stadium.

Munster had led 24-14 in the second-half but a late Thomas Ramos penalty forced the game to extra-time.

Robbie Henshaw and Josh van der Flier tries and seven-points from Johnny Sexton have Leinster 17-nil up in the first-half of their quarter-final away to Leicester.