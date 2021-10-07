Munster Discover Champions Cup Fixture Details

The fixture details for the Pool stages of this year’s Champions Cup have been confirmed.

Munster start the competition with an away fixture against Wasps in Coventry on Sunday, December 12.

In round 2, Munster welcome Castres to Thomond Park on Saturday, December 18, they then travel to Castres on Friday, January 14 before their final Pool game on January 23rd when London Wasps visit Thomond Park.

Elsewhere in Round 1, JJ Hanrahan will face a familiar foe as Clermont host Ulster, Ultan Dillane’s Connacht travel to Stade Francais and Leinster will begin their campaign at the Aviva Stadium on December 11th against Bath.

Former Ireland captain Niamh Briggs thinks Munster should employ a more expansive game plan this season.

Johann van Graan's team have started the campaign well with home wins against the Sharks and Stormers in the United Rugby Championship.

Despite those wins, Briggs feels out-half Joey Carbery needs to take more control…

