Munster defence coach backs O’Callaghan comments

Oct 1, 2024 17:12 By radiokerrynews
Munster defence coach Denis Leamy has backed Donnacha O’Callaghan’s comments regarding last weekend’s URC defeat away to Zebre.

The ex-Munster lock said the current crop of players should be embarrassed by the nature of their loss.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s visit of the Ospreys, Leamy says O’Callaghan was ‘on the money’

Munster will tackle Saturday’s game without Shane Daly and Thaakir Abrahams, who require scans on respective elbow and leg injuries.

Flanker Ruadhán Quinn is out after failing a HIA.

And a decision on Alex Nankivell’s availability will be made later in the week.

Stuart McCloskey is out of Ulster’s URC game with the Vodacom Bulls in Pretoria.

The Ireland centre sustained knee and ankle injuries in last weekend’s defeat to the Emirates Lions.

Connacht prop Sam Illo is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

He’s seeing a specialist today after suffering an ankle ligament injury in Saturday’s URC win over the Sharks.

But having missed that game in Galway, Shayne Bolton and Joe Joyce have returned to training following respective knee and neck issues.

Connacht, Munster and Leinster each have four players on the Emerging Ireland team named to face the Pumas tomorrow, with the remaining three coming from Ulster.

That trio includes Sevens star Zac Ward, who’s named on the left wing.

