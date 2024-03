Munster moved up to fifth in the URC last night, with a 45-points to 29 bonus point win over Zebre in Cork.

Edinburgh’s 19-15 win at home to the Ospreys lifted them to fourth.

This evening, hooker Eoin de Buitléar makes his first start for Connacht in their fixture with the Scarlets.

The Byrne brothers - Harry and Ross - both start in Leinster’s game away to Cardiff.

And Dan Soper is in temporary charge of Ulster for the visit of the Dragons.