Advertisement
Sport

Munster defeat Lions

Dec 1, 2024 10:16 By radiokerrysport
Munster defeat Lions
Share this article

Munster have gotten got back to winning ways.

Interim boss Ian Costello tasted success in his first league fixture in charge - winning 17-10 at home to the Lions in the URC.

Connacht suffered a 28-14 defeat at home to the Bulls.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Liverpool and City clash today
Advertisement
Sunday local soccer fixtures & results
Sunday local basketball fixtures & results
Advertisement

Recommended

Liverpool and City clash today
Sunday local soccer fixtures & results
Michael Healy Rae storms home to top poll in Kerry for third general election in a row
Sunday local GAA fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus