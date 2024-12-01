Munster defeat Lions

Munster have gotten got back to winning ways.
Interim boss Ian Costello tasted success in his first league fixture in charge - winning 17-10 at home to the Lions in the URC.
Connacht suffered a 28-14 defeat at home to the Bulls.
