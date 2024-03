Munster have kept up their recent good form as they've beaten Cardiff in the URC this evening.

15 points from Jack Crowley helped them to a 20 point to 15 win over their Welsh opponents.

Ulster and Connacht both suffered late losses in the league today.

Richie Murphy's men snatched defeat from the jaws of victory with a 13-7 loss away at the Stormers.

Meanwhile the Westerners were also pipped at the death by Benetton 18-14.