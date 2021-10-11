Munster confirm Snyman has re-ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament

It has been confirmed that RG Snyman sustained a re-rupture of his cruciate ligament in Sunday’s United Rugby Championship win against Scarlets.

The 26-year-old lock featured off the bench in Parc y Scarlets and nine minutes later was forced off after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

The World Cup-winning Springbok will meet with the specialist next to discuss surgery and management.

Advertisement

Commenting on the injury blow, Head Coach Johann van Graan said, "We are all hugely disappointed for RG.

"After doing everything that was asked of him and working so hard to get back into great shape everyone feels for him right now.

"While this is a setback, we know RG is young and resilient given everything he has gone through in the last year so there is a strong sense of perspective here.

Advertisement

"We have seen what other world class players have done in this position before and they have come back to reach the successful heights of their careers and I would expect no different for someone of RG’s class and standing."

There’s also bad news on the injury front from Leinster today.

Harry Byrne and Rory O’Loughlin require further assessment on respective hip and shoulder problems.

Advertisement

Byrne was withdrawn during the first half of Saturday’s win over Zebre.

But Caelan Doris will step up his recovery from a calf injury