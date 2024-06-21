Munster confirm six additions to Academy

Munster Rugby have confirmed six new additions to the Academy ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Seán Edogbo, Michael Foy, Luke Murphy, Gene O'Leary Kareem, Jake O'Riordan and Danny Sheahan have all joined the academy.

As previously confirmed, Edwin Edogbo, Tony Butler, Ethan Coughlan, Mark Donnelly and Brian Gleeson will move up from the Academy to the senior squad next season.

PLAYER PROFILES

Seán Edogbo

Position: Back-Row

Age: 20 (08/05/2004)

Seán Edogbo started out his rugby career with Cobh Pirates RFC, playing all of his age-grade rugby with the East Cork club.

Seán, who is the younger brother of Munster second-row Edwin, won a Munster Clubs Boys U18 Cup title with Cobh Pirates when his side beat Waterpark 33-27 in a memorable final at Virgin Media Park in April 2022 where he scored two crucial tries.

Over the last two seasons, Edogbo has played his AIL rugby with UCC RFC and represented Ireland U20s during this year's Six Nations championship while he was also selected in the Ireland squad for this summer's World Rugby U20 Championship. Seán has represented Munster at age-grade level.

Michael Foy

Position: Second-Row

Age: 18 (23/11/2005)

Michael Foy started out playing rugby with Carrigaline RFC before playing age-grade rugby with Cork Constitution FC.

Over the last two seasons, Foy played in back-to-back Pinergy Munster Schools Boys Senior Cup finals with Christian Brothers College.

The 18-year-old has represented Ireland U19s this season, starting against France in a 19-10 win in April while he also lined out for Munster U19s during the Interpros at the beginning of the 2023/24 season.

Luke Murphy

Position: Back-Row

Age: 19 (27/01/2005)

Luke Murphy started playing his rugby with Shannon RFC while he played with Ardscoil Rís throughout his school years which included the Munster Schools Boys Junior Cup and the Pinergy Munster Schools Boys Senior Cup.

Murphy returned to action with Shannon RFC this season where he lined out for the club in Division 1A of the Men's All Ireland League.

The back-row has also represented Munster age-grade sides over the years and was a regular feature in the Ireland U20s squad during this year's Six Nations championship. Murphy has been included in the Ireland squad for this summer's World Rugby U20 Championship.

Gene O'Leary Kareem

Position: Centre

Age: 19 (06/06/2005)

Gene O'Leary Kareem started out his rugby career with Highfield RFC before lining out for Presentation Brothers College throughout his school years. The centre has been involved in three consecutive Pinergy Munster Schools Boys Senior Cup finals, winning the most recent two which included captaining PBC to this season's title win over CBC in the final.

The centre has represented both Ireland and Munster age-grade squads in the past with O'Leary Kareem lining out for both Munster U19s and Ireland U19s this season. O'Leary Kareem also captained Ireland U18 7s during last summer's Rugby Europe U18 Sevens Championship.

Jake O'Riordan

Position: Scrum-Half

Age: 19 (17/12/2004)

Jake O'Riordan came up through the ranks of Bruff RFC where he played age-grade rugby for the County Limerick club before lining out for his school St Munchin's College in the Pinergy Munster Schools Boys Senior Cup for two seasons. At the end of the 2022/23 season, O'Riordan made his AIL debut for Bruff RFC before representing UL Bohemian RFC in Division 2A throughout the 2023/24 season.

The scrum-half has represented Munster and Ireland at age-grade level and was selected in the Ireland U20s squad for the 2024 Six Nations and the upcoming World Rugby U20 Championship. O'Riordan has also impressed for Munster Development/Munster A sides throughout the current campaign.

Danny Sheahan

Position: Hooker

Age: 20 (07/04/2004)

Danny Sheahan played with Presentation Brothers College throughout his school years and played in the final of the Pinergy Munster Schools Boys Senior Cup in March 2022 where PBC were beaten in the final by Crescent College Comprehensive.

In the 2022/23 season, Sheahan played his AIL rugby with UCC before moving to Cork Constitution FC for the 2023/24 season where he won an AIL title with the Cork club, coming off the bench in the final against Terenure to score the match winning try.

Over the past two seasons, Sheahan has played for the Ireland U20s in two Six Nations campaigns and last summer's World Rugby U20 Championship while he looks set to be involved again this summer after being named in the squad for this year's World Rugby U20 Championship. The hooker has also represented Munster at age-grade level.

2024/25 Munster Rugby Academy Squad

Year 3: Fionn Gibbons, Darragh McSweeney, Evan O’Connell, Jack Oliver, Ruadhán Quinn, Kieran Ryan.

Year 2: George Hadden, Dylan Hicks, Shay McCarthy, Ben O’Connor, Max Clein, Ronan Foxe.

Year 1: Jake O'Riordan, Gene O'Leary Kareem, Michael Foy, Danny Sheahan, Seán Edogbo, Luke Murphy.