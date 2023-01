Munster assistant coach Denis Leamy has poured cold water on links with Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx.

The 28-year old is currently plying his trade with Japanese side, Kubota Spears.

However, Leamy says there is no truth in the stories linking Marx to Munster.

However, Mossy Lawler will be returning to Munster next season as skills coach.

Lawler will leave his role at Connacht at the end of the current campaign.