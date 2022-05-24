Munster confirm Jack Daly cruciate ligament injury

Munster have confirmed that back-row Jack Daly has suffered a cruciate ligament injury.

The Kerryman sustained the knock in Saturday's defeat to Leinster and is now set to see a specialist.

Andrew Conway aggrevated a knee injury at the Aviva Stadium and will be assessed this week.

Advertisement

Jean Kleyn has a neck problem, while Alex Kendellen is undergoing the return to play protocols.

Peter O'Mahony, Damian de Allende and Simon Zebo are all set to return to full training this week.

Munster play Ulster in the United Rugby Championship quarter-finals on Friday week.