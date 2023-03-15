Munster confirm Hurley will move up to Senior Squad next season

Munster Rugby are pleased to confirm that Cian Hurley will move up from the Greencore Munster Rugby Academy to the senior squad next season with Chris Moore extending his time at the province.

Munster can also confirm that James French has departed for a new playing opportunity. Munster wish the 24-year-old prop all the best with his move.

A product of Bandon RFC and Bandon Grammar, French joined the Academy in the summer of 2018 and made his Munster debut against Wasps in December 2021.

A former Ireland U20 international, French has been a member of the senior squad since 2021 and has lined out for UCC and Highfield in the All Ireland League.

On signing his new contract, Hurley will join the previously confirmed Patrick Campbell in progressing from the Academy to the senior squad ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

22-year-old Hurley, who can play in the second row and the back row, advances on a one-year contract after three years in the Academy.

A product of Clonakilty RFC and CBC, Hurley made his senior debut at the age of 20 against Benetton in 2021. Paired with Tom Ahern (then 21) in the second row, they became the youngest starting second row combination for Munster Rugby in the professional era.

Hurley has made five senior appearances for Munster, including four so far this season, and plays his AIL rugby with Garryowen.

Hooker Chris Moore joined Munster from Exeter University last summer and has signed a one-year contract extension after adapting well to life in the professional game.

The 22-year-old from Trowbridge in England has been playing his AIL rugby with Young Munster this season and has previously lined out for the Ireland U18 Clubs.

A graduate of Beechen Cliff school in Bath, Moore was playing and studying at Exeter University prior to joining the province last summer.