Abbeydorney will welcome Cashel King Cormacs of Tipperary in the AIB Munster Club Intermediate Hurling Championship Semi-Final.

They will meet this Sunday at 1.15pm in Tom Healy Park.

Radio Kerry Sport spoke to both managers to preview the encounter.

Abbeydorney manager Francie O'Halloran



Cashel King Cormacs manager TJ Connolly



Radio Kerry commentator Mike O'Halloran



Radio Kerry commentator Andrew Morrissey