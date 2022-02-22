Munster clash with Leinster to be moved due to Ed Sheeran Gig

Leinster and Munster have agreed to switch the dates of their inter-pro meetings in the URC later this season.

Thomond Park had been set to host the derby between the sides on the weekend of May 22nd, but a move was required due to an Ed Sheeran concert at the Limerick venue on May 5th.

Munster say it's unlikely the pitch would be sufficiently recovered in the two weeks following the gig.

Leinster will now go to Thomond Park on the 2nd of April with Munster travelling to the Aviva Stadium on the last weekend of the regular season.