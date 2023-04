Tralee play rounds 7 and 8 of the Munster Chess League today. They play Cork B at noon and Galway at 4.

Tralee will be hoping to maintain their winning run in Division 2.The venue is Charleville.

The 5 representing Tralee are Ukrainian pair Yunis Barudi and Oleksandr Zakcadndyi, Mirko Kopic from Croatia, Tralee's Paul Shanahan and Michael Wycherley from Mullingar.

Advertisement

In a best of 5 format Tralee has to get 3 points to win each match.